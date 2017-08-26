Need to complain about work, doctors? Here’s a helpline for you

MMA taskforce chairman Prof Dr K. Selvam says the Helpdoc enables doctors to air grievances about work confidentially. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) launched today a phone service to enable doctors to air grievances about their job in confidence.

Prof Dr K. Selvam, chairman of the MMA Taskforce on the phone service called Helpdoc, noted that many doctors were afraid of speaking up about work-related problems, such as overwork.

“We want to provide a place for people who feel harassed or bullied,” Dr Selvam said at the launch of Helpdoc here today.

“Helpdoc is an impartial and neutral body. There are no repercussions on the person who raised the issue,” he added.

He said there are currently four MMA members on the team running the helpline.

Helpdoc will refer callers to psychologists or psychiatrists if they face psychological problems, said Dr Selvam.

Doctors at all levels of seniority can call Helpdoc from today onwards. The helpline will be open from 9am to 5pm during the first week and 24/7 after.

The number is 03-4041 1140.