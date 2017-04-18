Last updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Nearly 300 North Koreans surrender in Malaysia for overstaying

Tuesday April 18, 2017
07:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old tomb in EgyptThe Edit: Archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old tomb in Egypt

The Edit: Conde Nast Traveller unveils annual hotel ‘Hot List’The Edit: Conde Nast Traveller unveils annual hotel ‘Hot List’

The Edit: Captur — stylish versatility with an affordable price tagThe Edit: Captur — stylish versatility with an affordable price tag

DPM confirms Dr Zakir Naik has PR status in MalaysiaDPM confirms Dr Zakir Naik has PR status in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Malaysia revoked visa-free entry for North Koreans after the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. — Reuters picMalaysia revoked visa-free entry for North Koreans after the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysia said today 296 North Koreans had surrendered to authorities over the last week, as it enforces new visa requirements following a dispute over the murder of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader.

Malaysia revoked visa-free entry for North Koreans after the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.

All of those who surrendered had over-stayed their visas, including 113 who had been on work permits and 183 on social visit passes, Malaysia’s Immigration Department said in a statement.

“All 296 North Koreans have or will leave Malaysia in stages,” the department said.

All had been in Sarawak, a Malaysian state in Borneo.

The department said there were still four North Koreans who had overstayed their work permits who had not surrendered, but their employers had said they would be handed over to authorities.

Income from migrant workers is an important source of revenue for North Korea, which is being squeezed by UN sanctions, imposed in response to its weapons development. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline