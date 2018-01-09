Nazri: Zimbabwe ousts Mugabe, but Pakatan brings back Dr M

PH announced at its convention last Sunday that its prime minister candidate would be Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. ― Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has called Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) nomination of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its prime minister candidate “regressive”.

Nazri compared the nomination of 92-year-old Dr Mahathir, who was previously prime minister for 22 years when he headed the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) then, to Mugabe’s resignation last November as Zimbabwe president amid public and political pressure after holding the office for 37 years.

“A country like Zimbabwe can kick out a 93-year-old man. Has Mahathir got leadership qualities now?” Nazri was quoted by The Star Online as saying after an event here yesterday.

PH announced at its convention last Sunday that its prime minister and deputy prime minister candidates would be Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Dr Mahathir and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail respectively, ahead of the 14th general election this year.

Leaders from PH parties PKR and the DAP had previously accused Dr Mahathir of abuse of power during his administration.