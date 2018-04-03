Nazri: Price cap for domestic flights beneficial to tourism industry

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has welcomed the proposal to implement a price cap on domestic airline tickets. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has welcomed the proposal to implement a price cap on domestic airline tickets.

He said the price limitations would benefit the local tourism industry.

“It is good for tourism in a sense that local airlines will not be killing each other and will be fair to all. Most major international airlines only fly to Kuala Lumpur, and not to Kota Baru or Penang, for example.

“So if there is a cap for domestic flights, it will benefit tourism, not just domestically, but also international tourists,” he said.

This comes after Deputy Transport Minister, Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi told Malay Mail that airlines may soon be limited to seasonal increases of no more than 2.5 times higher than average prices.

It was reported that the figure was being considered by the Malaysian Aviation Commission as a ceiling rate for airfares during peak seasons such as festive breaks and school holidays.

Nazri then suggested a cap be implemented not only for ceiling prices, but as well as minimum floor prices.

“A cap does not just mean ceiling price, but the floor price also needs to be capped.

“Sometimes there can be situations where you charge it so low it may eventually affect the airlines.

“To be fair, a cap on top for a ceiling price we support, and if possible a floor price cap also,” he said.

He said with the cap, hopefully airlines would charge competitively and not ridiculously low prices.

“In business, there is certain costs you need to look at and if you charge anything below, that could cause problems not only for your rivals but also yourself

“If there is no capping on the lower price, then anything can happen,” he said.