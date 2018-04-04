Navy’s assets at highest level of preparedness, not abandoned, says RMN chief

Royal Malaysian Navy chief Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin (left) refuted allegations that navy assets were mostly abandoned and incapable of being deployed. — Bernama picPORT KLANG, April 4 — Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin today refuted the allegations by certain quarters that the RMN assets were mostly abandoned and incapable of being deployed.

In fact, he said he would like to invite those involved to visit the RMN Base in Lumut, Perak, and to see for themselves the truth behind their allegations.

He said the RMN would also provide first class service to the accusers during their visit.

“The whole of RMN citizens, myself included, are really offended by the false and baseless statement made by certain quarters who used us as their part of their political game.

“Yes, we do have two 50-year-old vessels, but they are still on their highest level of preparedness and are still capable of carrying out patrol in the Sulu Sea to safeguard the national waters,” he told reporters after the conferment of ranks to 16 RMN, Army and RMN Volunteer Reserve Unit officers, here.

He said the RMN had always strived to ensure all of its assets were properly maintained and be in their full state of preparedness at all time.

As such, he also warned all quarters not to include the RMN in their baseless allegations or political game as such a move would only bring about negative impact to the navy.

Last Sunday, a local news portal, Air Times News Network, reported the allegation made by a Selangor state executive councillor during a talk in Kuala Lumpur, that the preparedness and quality of the national defence forces were currently at critical level.

The councillor also claimed that most of the Royal Malaysian Air Force-owned aircraft were abandoned, while vessels owned by RMN were either smaller than those owned by other countries or abandoned and incapable of being deployed.

Earlier, Ahmad Kamarulzaman also witnessed the handover of duties as National Hydrographic Centre director-general to First Admiral Hanafiah Hassan from Rear Admiral Datuk Fadzilah Mohd Salleh, who is going on mandatory retirement from today. — Bernama