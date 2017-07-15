National Civics Bureau plays vital role in shaping mind, boosting spirit, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak shaking hands with members of the crowd at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house organised by BTN in Kuala Lumpur, July 15, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The National Civics Bureau (BTN) plays a vital role and has an important objective in shaping the mind of the people as well as boost their spirit, particularly the TN50 (National Transformation 2050) generation, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said at the same time, this would also help the government remain in power for the sake of religion, race and country, as well as to enable the government to survive.

“The millennials did not go through the hardship and suffering of the generation in the past which struggled against the colonialists to achieve independence and faced other political threats.

“These (millennials) are the people on whom we should instil fighting spirit and patriotism because they are the future,” Najib said in his speech at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house organised by BTN here today.

Also present was the prime minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Najib said the current generation had been lucky as it was more educated and lived comfortably due to the struggles of the Barisan Nasional-led government.

“This is why all of us must continue with our struggle...until the 14th, 15th, 16th and the next GE (general election) so that we will continue to win,” he said.

Najib also thanked the Attorney-General’s Chambers which managed to prove that the country was not governed by the law of the jungle but in accordance with “the rule of law” which had been highly respectable.

Over 3,000 guests attended the open house including Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Education Deputy Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan and former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. — Bernama