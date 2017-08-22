Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Name your price to resolve water issue, Umno MP tells Selangor government

Tuesday August 22, 2017
03:57 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Katy Perry downplays Orlando Bloom reunion rumoursThe Edit: Katy Perry downplays Orlando Bloom reunion rumours

The Edit: Here’s more action from ‘Blade Runner 2049’The Edit: Here’s more action from ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Ikea to set up Asean distribution centre in MalaysiaIkea to set up Asean distribution centre in Malaysia

McGregor win would be ‘dreadful’ for boxing, says HornMcGregor win would be ‘dreadful’ for boxing, says Horn

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim said industry players and residents are at the losing end if the deal with Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor (Splash) is prolonged longer. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimDatuk Irmohizam Ibrahim said industry players and residents are at the losing end if the deal with Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor (Splash) is prolonged longer. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim today called on the Selangor government to resolve the ongoing water restructuring deal with a concessionaire by quickly stating a value for the takeover.

The Kuala Selangor MP said industry players and residents are at the losing end if the deal with Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor (Splash) is prolonged longer.

“Don’t be proud and let the people of Selangor suffer. The PKR (Selangor) government must make an offer for the takeover soon.

“Think about the welfare of all, as what the Barisan Nasional government would do,” Irmohizam said in a statement.

By delaying in the takeover, the Selangor Umno leader said the Opposition-led state government had therefore failed in looking after the welfare its people.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang yesterday said the negotiation between Selangor and Splash was based on “willing buyer and willing seller” model and has remain incomplete until today.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline