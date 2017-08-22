Name your price to resolve water issue, Umno MP tells Selangor government

Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim said industry players and residents are at the losing end if the deal with Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor (Splash) is prolonged longer. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim today called on the Selangor government to resolve the ongoing water restructuring deal with a concessionaire by quickly stating a value for the takeover.

The Kuala Selangor MP said industry players and residents are at the losing end if the deal with Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor (Splash) is prolonged longer.

“Don’t be proud and let the people of Selangor suffer. The PKR (Selangor) government must make an offer for the takeover soon.

“Think about the welfare of all, as what the Barisan Nasional government would do,” Irmohizam said in a statement.

By delaying in the takeover, the Selangor Umno leader said the Opposition-led state government had therefore failed in looking after the welfare its people.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang yesterday said the negotiation between Selangor and Splash was based on “willing buyer and willing seller” model and has remain incomplete until today.