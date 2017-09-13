Najib’s official US visit an achievement in many aspects, says Umno Youth vice-chief

US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the White House in Washington, September 12, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s official visit to the United States (US) at the invitation of President Donald Trump is an achievement in many aspects, says Umno Youth vice-chief Senator Khairul Azwan Harun.

“Considering the fact that the US is Malaysia’s third largest trading partner, with Malaysia’s exports to the US totalling around US$33 billion, the close relationship that the Prime Minister has with President Trump ensures continued investment opportunities to benefit both countries,” he said in a statement here today.

Khairul Azwan said Najib was clear in his objective of propagating an authentic Islam that was moderate and progressive.

“As the world continues to face the rising threat of Daesh extremism, Malaysia will be a partner for world superpowers in upholding the true identity of Islam.

“Certainly, the wasatiyyah (moderation) way that the Prime Minister has introduced to Malaysia would weave into the global narrative,” he said.

Khairul Azwan added that Najib had delivered on his promise to bring forward the concerns surrounding the systematic persecution of the Rohingya. Here, he said, Malaysia had played a crucial role in championing the voice of the victims.

In reference to the statements made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir and PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli, he said it was clear that both of them had lost all sense of substance in their usual ‘oppose for the sake of opposing’ modus operandi.

“Mukhriz and Mohd Rafizi seem to be desperate in making statements that were low minded, sensational and fact-less to remain relevant,” he said. — Bernama