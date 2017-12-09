Najib: We want to give back to Sabah anything we shouldn’t have taken

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, at the opening of the Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The federal government is willing to hold talks with Sabah and restore any of its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that might have been lost over the years, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

The Umno president and prime minister added that he is open to negotiations, unlike past occupants of the office.

“The fixed deposit for Barisan Nasional has always been Sabah and Sarawak. On the MA63 agreement with Sabah, if we had taken anything that we shouldn’t have, we want to give back to Sabah,” Najib said in his closing speech at the 71st Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

Najib who is seeking a third term in office in the coming 14th general elections, said that while past prime ministers have resorted to using the colonial-era Internal Security Act (ISA) — repealed in 2012 — to lock up those who questioned the terms in the MA63, he was different.

“Last time, if you question the MA63, you will get detained under ISA. Now in my time, we are different, we want to discuss,” he said.

He then criticised the federal and Sabah Opposition parties whom he noted had grown more numerous but had yet to offer a solid plan for the Bumiputera community.

Najib stressed that unlike the Opposition, his Barisan Nasional coalition government will always make sure the Bumiputera agenda is protected.