Najib wants dispute between SUPP and UPP to be resolved before GE14

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) at the closing of the SUPP 24th Triennial Delegates Conference in Kuching December 23, 2017. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 23 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he is leaving it to Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg to sort out the conflicts between Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and its breakaway United People’s Party (UPP).

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said he wanted the quarrel settled before the upcoming 14th General Elections (GE14), and resolved once and for all.

“We have a formula, but I am sure the chief minister also has a formula to resolve the conflicts,” he said when closing SUPP triennial delegates convention here.

“I want the matter to be resolved before GE14. When we go to war, we must go to war as a solid front,” Najib added.

Najib was responding to SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian who in his speech earlier said he did not want BN to field direct candidates in GE14, especially in seats traditionally claimed by SUPP.

Dr Sim, who is also the local government and housing minister, had also told Najib that the SUPP convention had passed a resolution opposing a move to put direct candidates.

He said BN candidates must come from the component parties.

Dr Sim also urged former members to return to SUPP, to ensure that the party is strong and united.

“Come home,” he said, referring to UPP president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, his deputy Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Engkilili state assemblyman Johnical Rayong, Opar assemblyman Datuk Ranum Mina, and Pelawan state assemblyman Datuk TiongThai King.

In the 2016 state election, they had contested as direct candidates using the BN logo.