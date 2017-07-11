Najib tweets about the ‘real Kajang Move’

Announcing the Kajang Mass Rapid Transit station on his Twitter account last night, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the public transport will be the 'real' Kajang Move. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak took a fresh dig at the Kajang by-election triggered by a PKR assemblyman’s unforced resignation in 2014 that had been dubbed the “Kajang Move”.

Announcing the Kajang Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station on his Twitter account last night, Najib said the public transport will be the “real” Kajang Move.

“The Real Kajang Move. Coming to you in seven days,” Najib posted, together with a photo of the station with a roadsign at the foreground.

The Real Kajang Move. Coming to you in seven days. #JomNaikMRT pic.twitter.com/IzK4z0xzrc — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) July 10, 2017

Last month, Najib announced that the second phase of the MRT line connecting Sungai Buloh and Kajang will start operating from July 17.

Najib said that 500,000 people are expected to ride the train with the operation of both the first and second phase of the MRT.

The “Kajang Move” was ostensibly engineered to enable PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to enter the Selangor legislative assembly and replace then-Selangor Mentri Besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim.

But the plan fell apart when the Court of Appeal found Anwar guilty of sodomy, disqualifying the Opposition leader from contesting the March 23 by-election.

His wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, contested instead and won the by-election after PKR’s Lee Chin Cheh stepped down as Kajang assemblyman.