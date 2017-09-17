Najib: Tahfiz centre fire victims to get best treatment

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said doctors at Kuala Lumpur Hospital are doing their best in treating four victims injured in the tahfiz school fire. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the line-up of Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) doctors are now doing their best in treating four victims injured in the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre here in which 23 people perished on Thursday.

The Prime Minister spent some time visiting the victims today upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur after attending the Malaysia Day celebration in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

“I visited the four victims of the fire just now… I find they are in very good care. The doctors in HKL had and are doing their best. According to the opinions of the doctors, the victims have a good chance of recovering.

“However, the process of recovery is quite slow. Let us together pray, hopefully they can recover,” he said when met by reporters.

Also present the prime minister wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and Malaysian Islamic Development Department director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha.

Asked if the victims could speak to him, Najib said two of them could talk.

“The two other victims are heavily sedated and breathing through a ventilator because of excessive smoke in their lungs. They could not talk,” he said.

However, he said that had full confidence in the skills of the doctors at HKL to give the best treatment to all the victims.

In the incident early on Thursday, 21 students and two teachers at the tahfiz centre in Datuk Keramat here were killed after they were trapped on the third floor of the three-storey building. Seven others were injured and admitted to HKL.

Three of them were discharged last night. — Bernama