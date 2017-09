Najib set to make key announcement after Umno meet today

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's press conference in Kuala Lumpur is expected in the late afternoon September 17, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has scheduled a press conference after the Umno supreme council meeting today where he is expected to make an important announcement.

The press conference is due to be held at 4.45pm.

All senior Umno leaders have been invited to the meeting, including the party's mentri besar and chief ministers.

Acting Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also reportedly compressing his visit to Perlis in order to attend the meeting.