Najib: Selangor government unstable, imagine if this happened at federal level

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pointed out that the Selangor Mentri Besar’s position will be affected if PAS or the DAP withdrew from the administration comprising PKR, PAS and the DAP. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Opposition’s directionless leadership will lead to frequent Cabinet changes and a disruption in public services if they take over government, Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed today.

Claiming the Selangor state government was currently unstable, the prime minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman pointed out that the Mentri Besar’s position will be affected if PAS or the DAP withdrew from the administration comprising PKR, PAS and the DAP.

“Imagine if this happened at the federal level. To ensure a flourishing economy and the protection of public welfare, the government must be led by a solid and experienced coalition of parties with a common direction,” Najib said on his blog.

PAS resolved at its muktamar last weekend to cut ties with PKR, although the decision ultimately lies with the Islamist Opposition party’s syura council.

Rumours of a snap election in Selangor and defections of several state assemblymen have also swirled.

Najib also pointed out that the Opposition have formed nine alliances since 1986.

“The funny thing is that a new small party that recently joined the Opposition now wants to change the pact’s Pakatan Harapan name. What alliance will surface next?

“Internal conflict will result in inattention on the people. Their government is fractured and can cause the economy to dive,” he said.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced Sunday that the four Pakatan Harapan parties have decided on a common logo and a leadership lineup for the pact’s application to be formally registered with the Registrar of Societies.

Malaysia has been governed by the same coalition since independence. However, BN lost its customary two-thirds parliamentary majority in 2008 and performed worse in the 2013 elections.