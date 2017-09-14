Najib says it has been a happy trip

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during a press conference at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. ― Bernama picWASHINGTON, Sept 14 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak is happy with his trip to the United States which he said had put paid to the nonsense that was being bandied about what would happen if he came.

“I am very happy to be received by President (Donald) Trump. He received me not only as the Prime Minister of Malaysia but also as a friend.

“This visit was stress free and very positive despite the kind of negative stories that we hear back home -- all kind of nonsense that did not materialised at all.

“It’s been a happy trip and I feel delighted that I made the decision to accept the invitation,” said Najib to Malaysian newsmen who were covering his three-day trip.

Many of his critics have been saying that he would not dare come to America because of

the on-going investigations by the US Department of Justice over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad on various allegations.

Najib said his visit showed that Malaysia was now a “significant Global Player” especially after the reception given by Trump and his Cabinet during his visit.

He stressed the visit had strengthened the comprehensive partnership that the two country enjoy since the signing of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreements in 2014.

“I also considered that what has happened as a manifestation of the acknowledgement of Malaysia as a significant global player.

“In our meeting, Trump had asked for Malaysia’s point of view on various international issues from North Korea to Middle East and the South China Sea. He took our views seriously,” he said, adding that almost all of Trump senior members of the Cabinet was present at our bilateral meeting and this showed the US see Malaysia as global player.

“This is a recognition from a super power and this proves that we have succeeded as a country.”

On the meeting which when into extra time, Najib said this also was because of their friendship as they had played golf together.

“When we were asked by someone about our last golf game, Trump said I was a good player and I replied that the President was a better player which was why we won as a team,” said the Malaysian leader.

Najib left Washington DC and will make a quick stop in London tomorrow (September 14) where he will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May.