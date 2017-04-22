Najib says human capital development is core of national success, TN50

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak urged the people to always seize the opportunity to develop themselves and set goals at the highest level in the pursuit of success. — file picture by Yusof Mat IsaPEKAN, April 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today said the development of human capital is regarded as the ‘pillar’ to the national success and National Transformation 2015 (N50).

He added, excellent human capital which is achieved via success in education is also a solution to the government’s efforts to ensure that every family can enjoy a better future.

“From the perspective of the individual, if a person is frequently complaining, probably one of the factors is the low level of education that does not allow him to generate higher incomes.

“If his level of education is low, but he has a skill, his income is higher and if his skills go up again, he will be able to earn more income,” he said.

Najib said this when opening a seminar for Parents and Community Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2016 Excellence Awards Ceremony and Contribution to the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) 2017 at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Convention Hall here today.

As such, Najib urged the people to always seize the opportunity to develop themselves and set goals at the highest level and is not easily satisfied or feels the ‘struggle has been completed’ in the pursuit of success.

Najib added, education is not just purely academic in nature, but education in technical and vocational fields should also be able to increase the income of individuals, if done in earnest to the top.

“For example, people who perform welding usually do not get high salaries. But (it is a different matter altogether) if you have the skills to be a welder under the sea, or under water welding,

“He can work in the field of oil and gas ... working with Petronas sub-contractors and can get RM10,000 to RM15,000 a month. This is an example of how improved skills can help increase income, “he said.

He also requested that all segments of society play an active role and involve themselves in educational empowerment agenda, referring to a study done in the United States involving the community in the learning process.

He said the study found a positive impact on community involvement and benefits including reducing absenteeism, increasing the percentage of completed of tasks and help improve grades.

“When we want to educate, not only the principals and teachers should be involved, but the parents and the whole community and other stakeholders are involved as well in defining excellence in the field of knowledge,” he said.

Najib also said he personally preferred to use the term education than lesson because education is a more comprehensive, holistic and comprehensive term.

At the event, Najib also presented the Outstanding Student Prizes (HPC) from the Pahang Foundation totalling RM54,950 to 203 outstanding SPM, STPM and STAM 2016 in the Pekan parliamentary constituency. — Bernama