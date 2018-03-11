Najib, Rosmah fete 1,000 guests at Bakti’s CNY celebration at Seri Perdana

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks at a Chinese New Year celebration at Seri Perdana today, March 11, 2018. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, March 11 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor feted over 1,000 guests, including orphans, disabled and senior citizens at a Chinese New Year celebration at Seri Perdana, here today.

At the event organised by the Welfare Body of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti), Najib and Rosmah also stirred the “Yee Sang,” a Chinese New Year dish, jointly with the guests as a symbol to commence the ceremony.

Some 17 welfare homes were invited for the event, among them, Ampang Welfare Committee, Asrama Cahaya Rumah Wanita Cacat IJ Convent, Chempaka Buddhist Lodge, Kompleks Penyayang Bakti Sungai Buloh, Persatuan Kebajikan Anak-anak Yatim Islam Kuala Lumpur, Persatuan Kebajikan Ci Hang Chempaka and Rumah Charis.

Also invited were the Pertubuhan Kebajikan Chester Selangor, Rumah Amal Cheshire Selangor, Rumah Orang-orang Tua Seri Setia, Victory Children’s Home, Victory Elderly Home, Yayasan Bestari and Special Needs Learning Centre (Autism) as well as 400 students from public and private institutions of higher learning.

At the event, which lasted for three hours, guests were entertained to performances by well-known artistes such as Alvin Chong and students of the Permata Koir, Permata Seni and Pandu Puteri. ― Bernama