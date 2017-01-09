Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Najib pleased with Kelantan, Terengganu flood response

Monday January 9, 2017
07:43 AM GMT+8

Members of the Fire and Rescue Department evacuate villagers in flood-hit Hulu Terengganu, 31 December, 2016. — Bernama picMembers of the Fire and Rescue Department evacuate villagers in flood-hit Hulu Terengganu, 31 December, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today expressed his gratitude over the smoothness of flood management in Kelantan and Terengganu.

Najib, who went down to the ground to see for himself the situation of flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu yesterday, said that the he was deeply touched when meeting flood victims in both states and listening to their grouses directly.   

“Thank God, overall the flood management was smooth and we will ensure that recovery efforts will also be smooth for the benefit of all,” he said in his latest entry on his Facebook.

“God willing, we will channel the best aid depending on their needs,” he said.

Yesterday, Najib spent a whole day surveying several areas affected by floods and visiting evacuation centres to meet flood victims in both states in the East Coast. — Bernama

