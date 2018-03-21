Najib pays last respects to Sabah minister Siringan Gubat

Datuk Siringan Gubat died of a heart attack at 10.57pm yesterday at a private hospital. He was 68. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today paid his last respects to Sabah Resource Development and Information Technology Minister Datuk Siringan Gubat at Wisma Fook Lu Siew here.

Najib arrived there at 2.41pm after having flown in from Kuala Lumpur for a two-day visit to Sabah. He was accompanied by Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and several Cabinet ministers.

Siringan died of a heart attack at 10.57pm yesterday at a private hospital. He was 68. He leaves behind wife Datin Rozelind Gubat, four sons, a daughter and a grandchild.

Siringan, who was deputy president of the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO), will be buried on Saturday in Kampung Kinirasan, Ranau.

He was elected as the MP for Ranau in 2008 and as the state assemblyman for Paginatan in 2013.

Siringan’s death came a week after another Sabah Cabinet minister, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan, the state assemblyman for Apas, died of cancer. —Bernama