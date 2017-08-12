Najib: PAS practices mature and constructive politics, no longer makes baseless attacks

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said that PAS, which now practiced mature and constructive politics, no longer made baseless attacks on issues. — Reuters picMACHANG, Aug 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said that PAS, which now practiced mature and constructive politics, no longer made baseless attacks on issues.

He said PAS adopted the principle of “tabayyun” whereby the party did its checking and verification before making its conclusion on any issues.

“In the 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Bhd) issue, PAS called (1MDB_president and chief executive officer) Arul Kanda (Kandasamy) and after getting the explanation from Arul Kanda, did the party made its stand.

“PAS’ stand is that we should give 1MDB a chance to implement its rationalisation plan,” he told reporters after opening the ‘Prime Minister with the People’ programme and launch of the Machang parliamentary constituency People’s Housing Project at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Machang here today.

At the event, Najib, who is also Umno president, opened the Machang Umno delegates conference.

Also present were Kelantan Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar and Machang Member of Parliament Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

The prime minister, who is on a one-day visit to Kelantan, said because of PAS’ maturity in politics, the party had become a constructive opposition party.

“We oppose (one another), but in certain matters that bring good and benefit for the people, we can cooperate,” he said.

To a question whether the cooperation would lead to a political cooperation, Najib said “That we don’t know, we see the situation”.

Last Aug 7. PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was reported as saying that the party was satisfied with the explanation given by Arul Kanda on 1MDB’s debts and the company’s rationalisation plan. — Bernama