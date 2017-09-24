Najib: Pakatan practises Machiavellian politics

Najib claimed that the three top leaders from federal Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) were only motivated by their own personal agendas, rather than for the people. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today accused the Opposition of practising “Machiavellian politics” and of attempting to sow hatred towards the government.

Najib claimed that the three top leaders from federal Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) — DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang, jailed PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad — were only motivated by their own personal agendas, rather than for the people.

“Besides, this Opposition, it is almost laughable what they do. Because it’s a marriage of convenience as people say it. You want to be kind to them, you say it’s a marriage of convenience, but in reality, it’s Machiavellian politics. Meaning, the end justifies the means. The enemy of the enemy is my friend. That’s all. That is their maxim.

“But there is a Malay saying which says, ‘sleep on the same pillow and bed, but dream differently’. I believe Tun Dr Mahathir dreams differently, Kit Siang dreams differently and Anwar Ibrahim has a different dream,” Najib said in a speech at the launch of MIC’s annual general meeting.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman added that the country cannot afford to have as leaders a coalition headed by people motivated by personal interests.

Najib also questioned PH’s contributions to ethnic Indians, adding that it was his government that has been helping the community.

“The Opposition is lying to us, the Opposition is confusing us, the Opposition wants to plant seeds of hate towards the government. They are not being constructive.

“But the question is, what have they done for the Indians all this while, compared to what the BN government has?” he asked.