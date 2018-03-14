Najib opens 99 Wonderland recreation park in KL

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) arrives at the launch of 99 Wonderland Park at Taman Tasik Sri Murni, Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak tonight opened the 99 Wonderland Recreation Park in Lake Sri Murni here, a unique and new recreational landmark in the capital.

Following the opening at the main entrance, the Prime Minister was taken around the 2.3km recreational lake track.

He also witnessed a fireworks display together with about 10,000 visitors, before leaving for home after spending more than an hour there.

Also present were Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz and JL99 Group chairman, Datuk Seri Jeff BK Lee.

The construction of the RM18 million recreational park, covering an area of about 8.9 hectares, by the JL99 Group took about two years.

Among the attractions of the recreational park are a hatchery & incubator room, deer yard, ostrich farm, bird square, rabbit house, duck lagoon and exotic animals as well as facilities such as Sky Fountain, Magical Bridge, T-Rex Ring, Golden Waterfall, 12 Zodiac Zone and 99 Cruise.

The 99 Wonderland Recreation Park will be open from 6pm to 9.30pm (Monday-Thursday) and 6pm to 10pm (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays) and free of charge for a month starting today for all Malaysians having the MyKad. — Bernama