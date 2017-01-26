Najib: Lack of budget not an excuse to not implement people-oriented projects

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak presents an award of excellence to Tunganai Datu Alang @ Md Omar after his speech at the Finance Ministry’s special assembly at Putrajaya January 26, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said he did not want a situation where ministries use excuses, like “not enough budget” to not implement people-oriented projects.

He said the Finance Ministry, as the central agency, should facilitate the operating ministries to ensure the later did not face any constraints in delivering and implementing such projects.

“Not receiving money or not enough budget should not be an excuse for any operating ministries to not start a project or programme,” he added.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said he wanted civil servants to focus on the service of delivering to the people and made this year the most successful for the sake of prospering the people and country.

“This, we should make our priority. Our focus this year is deliver, deliver, deliver,” he said at the Finance Ministry’s special assembly here today.

He said more than 150 initiatives had been listed in the 2017 Budget as touch points that would be implemented throughout the year.

“We focus on touch point projects that the people are highly hoping for and ensure the touch the people’s heart programme runs smoothly.

“We have to ensure there is no leakage and to implement it with integrity and responsibility,” he added.

On the 2050 National Transformation (TN50), the prime minister outlined two goals, comprising medium term and long term, which had to be achieved.

For the medium term, he said, it was to achieve the economic growth of RM1.3 trillion today to RM2 trillion.

“For the long term, Malaysia has to be in the top 20 countries in the world in everything, including football,” he added. — Bernama