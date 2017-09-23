Najib: Govt to provide special additional aid to Orang Asli students

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says the special additional assistance to Orang Asli students will be announced during the tabling of the 2018 Budget next month. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPEKAN, Sept 23 ― The government will provide special additional assistance to Orang Asli students who have successfully pursue tertiary education in efforts to ease their burden and as an incentive for them to study to a higher level.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said that as the Finance Minister, the one-off aid would be announced during the tabling of the 2018 Budget next month.

“The government strongly encourages Orang Asli children to attain success up to university. From 2010 to 2016, we have a total of 72 Orang Asli students studying abroad while 767 Orang Asli students are currently studying at public universities,’ he said.

He was speaking at a gathering and afternoon tea with the Orang Asli community event in Kampung Mencupu, here today which was attended by Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Also present were JAKOA director general Jamaluddin Kasbi and Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid. ― Bernama