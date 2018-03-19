Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib congratulates Russia’s Putin on election victory

Monday March 19, 2018
11:45 PM GMT+8

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Asean summit in Sochi May 19, 2016. — Reuters picRussia’s President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Asean summit in Sochi May 19, 2016. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential elections.

“Congratulations President Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential elections. Malaysia looks forward to a better and more strategic relationship with Russia,” he said on Facebook.

Putin, 65, won a landslide election victory yesterday, extending his rule by another six years, until 2024.

Malaysia and the Russian Federation will mark the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on April 3. — Bernama

