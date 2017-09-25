Najib congratulates Germany’s Merkel over election victory

Najib said Germany was the biggest European Union investor in Malaysia with the creation of 63,000 jobs. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel over her victory in yesterday’s federal elections.

Najib said he looked forward to bringing Malaysia and Germany closer together.

In a series of tweets today, the prime minister noted that at US$11.4 billion (RM47.8 billion), Germany was the biggest European Union investor in Malaysia with the creation of 63,000 jobs.

Najib said he had a productive meeting with the chancellor last year.

“(I) look forward to many more,” he said. Najib made an official visit to Germany in September 2016 - his first since becoming prime minister in 2009 — at the invitation of Merkel.

The election saw Merkel re-elected for a fourth term as chancellor after the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) alliance won 33 per cent of the votes. — Bernama