Najib confident Malaysia-US ties will strengthen under Trump

US President Donald Trump with his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen greet the audience at the Freedom Ball in Washington. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is looking forward to working with newly-minted US President Donald Trump.

Najib said improved bilateral ties between Southeast Asia’s third biggest economy and the world superpower will spell “peace and prosperity” for the region.

“I am confident that under his and my leadership, the relationship between the US and Malaysia will strengthen and we will be steadfast partners for peace and prosperity in the region,” Najib said in a congratulatory message posted on his Facebook page today.

Trump took his oath of office as the 45th US president in Washington DC at 1am Malaysian time today.

“He spoke for an America that felt it had been ignored for too long. Now is the time to govern for all Americans,” Najib wrote.

He also remarked that Trump took office “after an extraordinary journey which showed that politicians can never take voters for granted”.