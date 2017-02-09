Najib committed to continue Adenan’s policy on state-federal matters

Najib said he had no problem in pursuing the matter because he believed that when an agreement was signed to form a nation, it was utmost important that it must be seen as a fair deal to all the parties involved. — Bernama picKUCHING, Feb 9 ― Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said he will continue the policy of the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, the fifth Chief Minister of Sarawak, who had wanted to review the constitutional ties between the state and the federal government, based on what rightfully belonged to the people of Sarawak.

The Prime Minister said he had no problem in pursuing the matter because he believed that when an agreement was signed to form a nation, it was utmost important that it must be seen as a fair deal to all the parties involved.

He said, in leading a moderate government, he must be fair to all, regardless of religion, race or ethnicity, as demanded in Islam.

“The proposal discussed between Petra Jaya and Putrajaya will be considered seriously, because I believe that if I made Sarawak strong, the federal government will also be strong,” he said at the Chinese New Year celebration in SJK Chung Hua, Km16 Kuching-Serian here tonight.

Also present at the function were Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg as well as federal and state ministers. ― Bernama