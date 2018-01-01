Najib calls Pakatan hyprocites for supporting ‘Father of All Tolls’

Datuk Seri Najib Razak today called Pakatan Harapan hypocrites for supporting his predecessor whose decisions resulted in the government having to spend on till subsidies. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today called Pakatan Harapan hypocrites for supporting a past leader whose decisions resulted in the government having to spend on toll subsidies.

Describing this leader as the “Father of All Tolls”, Najib accused him of making lopsided deals which profited cronies but caused losses and oppressed Malaysians.

“This is the opposition in Malaysia. Such hypocrites, they are also the ones who admire the Father of All Tolls, former leader who made lopsided deals, profiting certain cronies but causing losses to and oppressing the people.

“The government is forced to bear the burden of toll subsidies that benefit only certain areas and sections in society when the allocation could have been better used for the welfare of the public nationwide,” he said in a blog post today.

The prime minister said the scrapping of toll collections at four highways was proof of the federal government’s sincerity in helping Malaysians, accusing the federal opposition of failing to fulfill similar promises to abolish highway tolls.

He claimed that the federal opposition were also shareholders in several toll concessionaires, and that they made empty promises and populist pledges that he said could not be executed due to lack of proper planning.

“There were even those who wanted to build tolled highways in the states that they govern. There were those who promised to abolish tolls since 2008 when they came into power in their states, but until now the toll is still there,” he said, without pinpointing the states or opposition figures.

In Election 2008, the federal opposition won control of Kelantan, Penang, Selangor, Kedah and Perak. In Election 2013, the federal opposition retained control in Kelantan, Penang and Selangor.

Najib contrasted it with the BN-led federal government which he said had abolished toll collections at several places since 2009, also noting that it had continued to maintain toll rates despite scheduled hikes in concession agreements that he said were the “legacy” of previous leaders.

Today, the federal government abolished toll collection at the Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau toll plazas at Selangor, the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) in Johor and the Bukit Kayu Hitam toll in Kedah.

Earlier in his blog post, Najib said the federal opposition had attempted to twist his announcement during the tabling of Budget 2018 last year of these toll abolitions, noting that some had claimed credit for it when it was an effort by the BN government.

He said some opposition politicians had either said the toll concession agreements were already due to end or that the toll collections should have been ended earlier, noting however that the BN government was actually abolishing these toll collections 20 years earlier than scheduled.

“Even worse, there were some who said the abolition of these tolls would only jeopardise the public. Maybe they could not see the congestion at those tolled areas, or they could not count how many citizens can now save when they no longer have to pay toll,” he said.