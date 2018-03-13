Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib: BN machinery must step up game to ensure bigger win for party

Tuesday March 13, 2018
Tools

Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the opening of the BN Youth and Puteri machineries gathering at the National Youth Skills Institute in Pagoh March 10, 2018. — Bernama picPrime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the opening of the BN Youth and Puteri machineries gathering at the National Youth Skills Institute in Pagoh March 10, 2018. — Bernama picKANGAR, March 13 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery must up its game to ensure a bigger victory for the coalition in the 14th General Election (GE14), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He said with a bigger mandate, he was confident the country would achieve greater progress, the fruits of which would be enjoyed by the people.

“We can win but we want a strong government. We cannot take anything for granted and that is why we must work doubly hard.

“With BN’s clear cut policies, capability and ability to deliver,  we can assure victory (for the coalition in GE14),” he said when launching the Perlis BN 2018 machinery at  Dewan 2020 here today.

Also present were Perlis BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim, Perlis  Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, Perlis MCA chairman Datuk Chua Tee Yong and Perlis MIC chairman  S. Vengadasamy.

Najib said with a bigger mandate, in the next few years, massive changes for the better will be seen including in Perlis.

“It has been great under the leadership of BN and there is much more we want to do in the next five or six years to change the face of the country.

“When we form a strong government (after GE14), it will increase the people’s and world’s confidence in Malaysia. Investors will come in droves and the ringgit will strengthen further,” he said.

He said with the ringgit strengthening now, it proved that the opposition’s attacks on the government, including that that the government would go bankrupt, were wrong.

“Who says the world does not have confidence in Malaysia… who is saying the country will go bankrupt, if bankrupt no world leaders will come to Malaysia to make investments,” he said. — Bernama

