Najib: BN has delivered, needs fresh mandate for more

A child watches a live television broadcast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as he announces the dissolution of Parliament on April 6, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak told Malaysians today that his Barisan Nasional coalition has consistently delivered results for the nation, and will continue doing so if given another strong mandate from voters.

During his announcement today that Parliament will be disbanded tomorrow, the prime minister said his administration has a proven track record in developing Malaysian and improving the welfare of all Malaysians.

“I would like to stress that we have delivered and I can bravely say we have delivered and will continue to deliver for the next five years.

“We humbly ask for the people to give us a mandate for the next five years and we will work hard to be more effective in driving the country towards the goals outlined in the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) initiative.

“We will develop the country, from Perlis to Sarawak, on the principle that no one will be left behind,” he said. “This day belongs to us and tomorrow has the potential to be bright under the flag of BN.”

Among others, the BN chairman cited the ambitious infrastructure projects undertaken by his administration as evidence of the efforts to develop the country and empower its goal of becoming a high-income and developed nation.

He explained that these projects not only elevated Malaysia’s global standing, but also directly benefited Malaysians by creating environments conducive for more and higher quality employment.

“The MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) Phase One made history by being completed ahead of schedule and RM2 billion under budget.

“We have the East Coast Rail Link and the High-Speed Rail to Singapore. Also the construction of the Pan-Borneo Highway in the Sarawak sector is proceeding at a pace faster than scheduled,” he said.

He additionally noted that other government transformative initiatives created at least 2.2 million new jobs for Malaysians and brought economic prosperity nationwide

“We have ensured that the income of the people has risen to match the cost of living, that they are able to meet their needs.

“This is supplemented by initiatives such as the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) and the federal ‘Jimat Belanja Dapur’ (Reducing grocery bills) programme,” he added.

The programme implemented by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority is similar to the “Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat” programme organised by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry and is meant to help Malaysians address rising costs.

Putrajaya also strived to provide Malaysians with affordable healthcare and education, he said.

The 13th Malaysian Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow to allow for the 14th general election.

BN has governed Malaysia since Merdeka, either in its current guise or as the Alliance Party previously.

It won the 2013 general election by taking 133 out of the 222 federal seats available.