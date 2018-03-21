Najib begins two-day visit to Sabah

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Najib is scheduled to launch the state-level ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ sale programme and BizFair at Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrived here this afternoon for a two-day visit to Sabah.

Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, flew to the Kota Kinabalu International Airport in a special aircraft that touched down at 2.15pm.

Najib and Rosmah were welcomed by Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, deputy chief ministers Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan and Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin, several state Cabinet ministers and heads of federal and state government departments.

The Prime Minister went straight from the airport to the Fook Lu Siew Funeral Parlour to pay his last respects to Sabah Resource Development and Information Technology Minister Datuk Siringan Gubat who died last night.

This evening, Najib is scheduled to launch the state-level ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ sale programme and BizFair at Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens.

Tonight, he is scheduled to launch a new channel of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

Tomorrow morning, he is scheduled to visit Kiulu, Tuaran, to have a closer look at the Telipok-Kiulu-Rondagong Highway before returning to Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama