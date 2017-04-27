Najib arrives in Manila for 30th Asean Summit

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is in Manila to attend the 30th Asean Summit and Related Meetings. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMANILA, April 27 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived here today to attend the 30th Asean Summit and Related Meetings from April 26 to 29, 2017 in Metro Manila.

The plane carrying Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, touched down at Terminal 2 of the Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport here at 5.30pm.

They were received by, among others, Presidential Advisor on the Peace Process of the Philippines, Jesus F Dureza, Philippines Ambassador-designate to Malaysia Charles Jose, Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Datuk Raszlan Abdul Rashid, and Malaysian Embassy Protocol Officer Col. Hamzah Ali.

The prime minister is leading the Malaysian delegation to the first of the two leaders-level summits the Philippines will host in 2017 as part of its chairmanship.

Najib's delegation includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

The entourage would also include officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Foreign Ministry, International Trade and Industry Ministry, and Economic Planning Unit.

Besides attending the 30th Asean Summit, Najib will also chair the 10th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triagle (IMT-GT) Summit, as well as attend the 12th Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit to be chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The prime minister is also expected to deliver a keynote speech at the Prosperity For All Summit, organised by the Asean Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC).

The theme of the Philippines Chairmanship is “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World, which reflects Manila's advocacy to promote unity with and among the 10 Asean member states and its global partners.

The last time Najib was in Manila was to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in 2015. ― Bernama