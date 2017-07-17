Najib: 50pc off MRT, LRT, Monorail fares till Merdeka (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Razak (centre) during the second phase launch ceremony of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang line in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Users of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Light Rail Transit (LRT) and the Monorail lines will all enjoy half-price fares from tomorrow until Merdeka Day, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced today.

Najib made the announcement when launching the second phase of the MRT1 at the Tun Razak Exchange station here.

He also announced that the MRT1 second phase, running from Muzium Negara to Kajang, will be free for all users for the rest of operations today.

The second phase of the RM21 billion Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line will open its gates to the public at 4pm today

MORE TO COME