‘Muslim-only’ Perlis launderette now open to all after visit from Perlis Mufti, prince

Mohd Asri said the laundrette owner agreed to cover the signage that states the laundry is dedicated for Muslim use only and will now extend his services to all. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The owner of the launderette in Jalan Kampung Bakau in Kangar, Perlis which served only Muslims has now opened its services to non-Muslims, following a visit from the Perlis Mufti and Raja Muda of Perlis last night.



The Star Online quoted Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainal Abidin as saying that owner made the decision after the visit.



“After the visit by the Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and me, and after ‘family like’ discussions and explanation, the owner agreed to cover the signage that states the laundry is dedicated for Muslim use only and will now extend his services to all,” Dr Mohd Asri was quoted saying.



It was previously reported that the launderette covered up a sign indicating it only serves Muslim customers after the practice was exposed by a state MCA lawmaker.



Titi Tinggi assemblyman Khaw Hock Kong told the press yesterday that he personally confirmed the sign was displayed at the laundry, after this was brought to his attention following a similar controversy in Johor.



The Johor laundry operator has since ended his policy to serve only Muslims after the Sultan of Johor ordered him to do so and apologise.