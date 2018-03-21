Musa: Siringan worked hard to develop human capital in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Datuk Siringan Gubat was a hard worker particularly in developing human capital in the state, said Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman today.

Describing the Resource Development and Information Technology Minister as a good friend, he said Siringan had made considerable contribution to the development of the people in the state, particularly the youths by providing much training opportunities through the ministry which he helmed since 2013.

“I am very sad for having lost a friend as well as a member of the cabinet who was hard-working and very dedicated to his career.

“On behalf of the state government and Barisan Nasional, I wish to convey our condolences to Siringan’s family.

“I hope his family will be strong and have perseverance in facing this difficult time,”he said when met by reporters after paying his respects to Siringan at Wisma Fook Lu Siew, here today.

Musa, who spent about an hour to pay his respects to Siringan, was also joined by members of the state cabinet and the State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman.

Siringan, 68, died following a heart attack at 10.57 last night.

He is survived by his wife, Datin Rozelind Gubat, four sons, a daughter and a grandchild.

Meanwhile, his eldest child, Rexie Siringan, 35, conceded that the death of his father was very sad and difficult to be accepted by the family.

“My father had a heart attack suddenly and had to be rushed to the hospital. But we must accept that his time had come,”he said.

The late Siringan, who was also acting deputy president of the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) will be taken to Kampung Kinirasan, Ranau on March 23 for burial on the next day (March 24).

Siringan became a Member of Parliament for Ranau since 2008 before becoming a State Assemblyman for Paginatan on 2013.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is scheduled to arrive for a working visit to Sabah this afternoon, is expected to pay his respects to Siringan shortly after arriving here at about 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, Siringan’s widow, Datin Rozelind Gubat said: “I have not accepted my husband’s death yet, but in time, I will.”

Rozelind admitted that she and her family were in shock due to his passing as it came all of a sudden.

“He was sitting down relaxing while watching the television at home when at around 9.30pm, he started complaining of chest pains.

“So, I told him that he needed to go to the hospital straight away just in case,” she told Bernama at the funeral parlour at Wisma Fook Lu Siew.

Clad in black blouse and black slacks, Rozelind was calm when she talked about her husband, who had a heart attack a year ago and took several months to recuperate. — Bernama