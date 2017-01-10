Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:46 am GMT+8

Malaysia

Muhyiddin’s office clarifies UEC remarks

Tuesday January 10, 2017
07:01 PM GMT+8

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pictured) clarified that he had never warned that no one should expect Pakatan Harapan to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) if it came into power. ― Piture by Yusof Mat IsaTan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pictured) clarified that he had never warned that no one should expect Pakatan Harapan to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) if it came into power. ― Piture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s office said today the politician has never issued any warning that no one should expect the federal opposition Pakatan Harapan to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) if it comes into power after the next general elections.

Muhyiddin’s office was clarifying the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president’s comments during a joint interview with local Chinese-language papers Sin Chew Jit Poh, China Press and Nanyang Siang Pau.

“When asked on UEC, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stated that the recognition for UEC was related to the national education policy based on the same co-curriculum and examination system.

“Saying that recognition for UEC needed to be looked into based on the context of present and future education policies, Tan Sri Muhyiddin added that ‘we cannot do something that is opposite and against national aspiration’.

“In general, Tan Sri Muhyiddin was only stating the facts of how UEC could be recognized,” it said in a statement signed off as the office of the PPBM president.

The brief statement was carried on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page.

Reports of the interview had been picked up by other dailies including this website.

