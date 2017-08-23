Muhyiddin mum on GE14 parliamentary seat choice

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin old a news conference in Kempas, Johor yesterday that the federal Opposition pact has yet to decide on the matter. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is keeping a tight lid on whether he plans to defend his seat or contest elsewhere in the general elections due in a year.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president who has been named Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman told a news conference in Kempas, Johor yesterday that the federal Opposition pact has yet to decide on the matter.

“That will be decided at another time. Until today, I am still there [Pagoh] as its elected representative and as the Pagoh PPBM chairman.

“Many people like me in Pagoh. But that decision, will be made when the time is right. PPBM will also make its decision on other seats (in Johor),” the New Straits Times quoted Muhyiddin saying.

When asked if his appointment as the Johor Pakatan Harapan head meant that he may also become the Opposition’s choice for the state’s Mentri Besar, Muhyiddin reportedly said: “Not necessarily. That is the golden question that some of us talked about and the final decision must be done by Pakatan at the national-level”.

“Whoever that will lead the (state) government, he must be someone who is agreed by all upon consensus, when the time comes,” he was quoted saying.

Muhyiddin has been Pagoh MP for seven non-consecutive terms since 1978.

He also served as Johor Mentri Besar between 1986 and 1995.