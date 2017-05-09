Mud floods force six-hour closure of Gua Musang-Lojing road stretch

GUA MUSANG, May 9 ― A 100-metre stretch of Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing at Km185 near Pos Blau was closed for almost six hours from 6am today due to mud floods, according to the Public Works Department (JKR).

Gua Musang JKR engineer Fadhlil Wafi Nordin said the stretch of road was reopened at 11.30am after it was cleaned.

“Heavy rain for about six hours from 8.30pm caused the mud floods at the stretch, up to two metres deep at places,” he said to reporters.

Fadhlil said the stretch was closed after a van was almost washed away by the floods.

Gua Musang Civil Defence Force officer Mohd Yusalmi Mohd Yusof said the force was notified about the floods at 6am after a van was almost washed away by the floods, and deployed four personnel to the scene.

He said the van driver escaped by diving out of the vehicle as it was being dragged away. ― Bernama