M’sian police await report from Thai counterparts on Chong’s alleged abduction

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar fielding questions from members of the media at Bukit Aman, April 18, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Royal Malaysia Police will wait for an official report from their Thai counterparts on a claim by Malaysian activist Peter Chong that he was abducted while in Thailand.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said any further action would only be taken after getting feedback from the Thai authorities.

“We also need to check the facts on Chong’s allegation that he was in Hatyai (Thailand) to meet a source over the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo on whom we (Malaysian police) have yet to receive any evidence so far,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Hatyai police did not receive any report on the allegation by Chong, who is an assistant to Subang MP R. Sivarasa, that he was abducted in the town and taken to Pattaya recently.

Hatyai police chief Colonel Kittichai Sankatavorn said the police would lodge a report against Chong for creating false stories if there was no evidence of a police report on the abduction.

On April 6, Chong was reported to have gone missing after being seen at his residence in Bukit Ceylon before the police detected him entering Thailand at the checkpoint in Bukit Kayu Hitam, the next day. — Bernama