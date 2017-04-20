M’sian actor caught with drugs in Medan

JAKARTA, April 20 — A Malaysian actor was caught trying to bring in drugs into Medan, Indonesia two days ago.

Indonesian online media quoted Medan’s Kualanamu International Airport Customs chief Zaky Firmansayah as saying that following checks made on him, Customs officers found two tubes containing methamphetamine weighing 14 grammes that had been inserted in his anus.

He said the actor had come to Medan to meet a friend who works as a deejay.

Abu Bakar Yaacob, the Royal Malaysia Police attaché at the Malaysian embassy here, when contacted confirmed the arrest.

He said the 38-year-old actor, who has had run-ins with the law in Malaysia for drugs, was being held by Medan police for further investigations. — Bernama