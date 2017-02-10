MP demands inquest into Klang custodial death

Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo (pic) has urged IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar to explain what had happened to S. Balamurugan who died in police custody. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― The Attorney General's Chambers must immediately hold an inquest into the death of S. Balamurugan in police custody in Klang.

Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo, who is from the DAP, also called on Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar to explain what had happened to the 44 year-old man.

“I call upon the Attorney-General to take a personal interest in this case and to ensure that those responsible be brought to book,” he said in a statement.

“It is trite that an inquest is required in cases where there are deaths in custody and where the cause of death and circumstances leading to death need to be ascertained,” the DAP MP added.

Balamurugan was reported to have been detained despite the Klang Magistrate Court's refusal to grant police a remand order.

His family members believed Balamurugan, who was self-employed in the tyre recycling business, could have been the victim of police brutality after they found his body bruised and wounded after a post-mortem at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, Klang.

Gobind said the officers who applied for the remand order and were present at the time when the order was applied must be hauled for investigation.

“The officer who applied for remand and those present at the time the deceased was produced before the Magistrate should be hauled up immediately and asked to explain.

“The officer in charge of the police station where Balamurugan was held must also be hauled up for an explanation,” he said.

Gobind stressed that the police are responsible for the safety of persons detained in police stations.

The MP said he will demand an explanation from the Home Ministry in Parliament next month.

Balamurugan's next of kin said the deceased was recovering from fever when he was arrested along with two others for alleged robbery on Monday. He was found dead at the North Klang district police headquarters on Wednesday morning.

The man was also said to have suffered from a heart condition and was under medication.