Mother of student allegedly hit by teacher, lodges police report

PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — A woman who claimed her son was physically abused by a school teacher here, has lodged a police report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters last Friday.

The woman, Nur Syaheerah Sutchira Abdullah, 32, said her son (Adam Mikhael Mubashir, 9) a Year Three student was hit on the head by an English language teacher when he could not answer questions around noon on Wednesday (July 12).

The housewife claimed that the blow caused her son to fall and hit the edge of a table which resulted in injuries to his head and waist.

“A doctor examined him and found the brain had shaken causing him to experience dizziness and nausea,” said Nur Syaheerah when met by reporters in the school compound today.

Following the incident, the woman also lodged a complaint with Pertubuhan Perpaduan dan Usahasama (Padu) to seek justice for her child after the school allegedly failed to take action against the teacher.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan when contacted confirmed receiving the report and the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Bernama