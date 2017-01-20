Mother of murdered daughter traumatised, still can’t cook latter’s favourite dishes

Umi Kalsom A. Ghani (wearing black), speaks to reporters as her mother wearing a red tudung looks on. — Pix by Ida LimKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The mother of Nurhidayah A. Ghani who was murdered by the latter’s violent husband still finds it hard to cook her favourite dishes, the court was told today.

Nurhidayah’s elder sister Umi Kalsom read out in court the devastating effects of the 2013 murder on the family, noting that their mother is always crying after losing her child to fatal domestic abuse inflicted by the latter’s spouse Jamaluddin Ali.

“My mother actually can accept the loss of a child if her child died of illness. But it’s really difficult for my mother to accept that Hidayah was murdered so cruelly by her violent husband,” she said.

She also shared how her mother was sad that she could not caress and give a final greeting to Nurhidayah before her death, adding that the mother had washed the latter’s bruised body for burial preparations.

“When my mother closes her eyes, my mother still remembers the bruised face and body of Hidayah. It’s still difficult for my mother to cook Hidayah’s favourite food, because my mother will recall that traumatic incident,” she said, adding that her mother experienced depression and was given medication by a psychiatrist to help her cope.

Both Umi Kalsom and her mother had found out that Nurhidayah had died only after they were asked to go to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre on May 17, 2013, where Nurhidayah was sent to.

“Doctor also informed that the injuries on her body is so serious, until it damaged her internal organs. Doctor said he had never seen such serious injuries on a woman’s body,” she said.

At times almost breaking from the emotion, Umi Kalsom was allowed to read out the victim impact statement before the High Court delivered its sentence on Jamaluddin.

Umi Kalsom said that the family was tired out by the three-year long murder trial, noting that they were angry and in disbelief that Jamaluddin had refused to acknowledge responsibility over his actions and even disparaged Nurhidayah during the trial.

“If Jamaluddin admits and repents, we can forgive him and move on with our lives. That is actually our wish. But because this has happened, it’s really hard for us to move on, we feel there’s no closure to this,” she said, concluding that the family has no objections to the death sentence being meted out.

Umi Kalsom also shared the family’s hopes that other victims of domestic abuse will not suffer the same fate as Nurhidayah — who had over the years lodged at least 10 police reports over domestic abuse by her husband.

“Our hopes are for the relevant authorities to take the necessary action when receiving reports filed by the family of victims in domestic abuse cases, without waiting for victims themselves to lodge police reports. This is to prevent the lives of women and children from being sacrificed due to domestic violence,” she said.

High Court judge Amelia Tee Hong Geok Abdullah had this morning found Jamaluddin guilty of murdering Nurhidayah, and finally sentenced him to the mandatory death sentence by hanging.

Jamaluddin was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code of murdering and causing his wife’s death between the period of 9pm on May 15, 2013 to 9pm on May 17.

According to Women’s Aid Organisation, Jamaluddin had physically and psychologically abused Nurhidayah for over a decade since 2003, giving examples of his violent acts such as repeatedly banging her head into the wall, hitting her with a helmet and fishing rod and attempting to strangle her.

MORE TO COME