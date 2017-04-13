More than 1,000 schoolkids in Sarawak undocumented

Datuk Fatimah Abdullah urges district education offices to identify the undocumented students and report them to the National Registration Department so that they can apply for documents. KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― More than 1,000 primary school students in Sarawak are undocumented, the state's Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah has said.

According to a Borneo Post report, Fatimah urged district education offices (PPD) to identify these students and report them to the National Registration Department (NRD) so that they can apply for documents.

“We seek the cooperation of the PPDs in the whole state to look into this matter and to report, and to help those without the documents to go to the National Registration Department,” she reportedly said.

She warned that those without documents would not be able to go to school, sit for exams or recieve welfare assistance.

NRD’s public outreach programme in the state ends on December 31.

It organised 63 such outreach programs last year but has scaled it down to 50 programmes this year.