More motorbikers may die, DAP MP predicts after Feb fuel price hike

Liew suggested that the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) be placed under the Transport Ministry to make public transportation the most important agenda of the ministry. — file pictureKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Opposition lawmaker Liew Chin Tong drew a link today between the government’s 20 sen petrol price increase this month to road deaths involving motorcycles.

Citing from past statistics, the Kluang MP noted the number of motorcycle fatalities jumped when petrol prices rose and warned that more road deaths involving the two-wheelers may occur after the latest price hike as those from the low-income bracket will turn to motorcycles for transport.

“Motorcycle deaths are three times higher than car fatalities, six times higher than pedestrian fatalities and nearly 50 times higher than bus passenger fatalities.

“In fact, 60 per cent of road death toll involves motorcyclists,” he said in a statement.

He said his prediction was based on reports from the petrol price increase in March 2006 and June 2008 that saw a sudden increase in deaths involving motorcycle accidents.

But the DAP politician also said such cases can be avoided if the country had a good and cheap public transportation.

He pointed that the LRT and MRT projects were not “economically viable and affordable” as the fares were expensive and not accessible to areas outside the Klang Valley.

Liew then suggested that the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) be placed under the Transport Ministry to make public transportation the most important agenda of the ministry.

“Second, powers of managing public transport should be partially devolved to the state governments so that the state governments are allowed to plan, manage and provide public transport to ensure the widest spread of public transport access.

“Third, local authorities should be tasked to ensure that all planning of cities and townships are given priority to bus-based public transport to make public transport highly accessible, affordable and viable,” he said.

He also called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to make public the government’s petrol and diesel price mechanism.

RON95 and RON97 saw a 20 sen increase to RM2.30 and RM2.60 per litre respectively beginning yesterday, while diesel increased by 10 sen to RM2.15 per litre.