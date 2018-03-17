Mohamad to defend Rantau state seat, Khairy in Rembau

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has confirmed he would defend his Rantau state seat in the coming GE14.— Picture by Miera ZulyanaREMBAU, March 17 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also Rembau Umno division chief, has confirmed he would defend his Rantau state seat in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

He said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin would contest in the GE14 to defend the latter’s Rembau parliamentary seat.

“As for the Rembau parliamentary constituency, I am retaining whoever is there...that is why I said I will be in Rantau and KJ (Khairy) in Rembau. We have given five names but we want to keep the incumbent.

“That is all I can say on my part,” he told reporters after officiating the people’s sports organised by the Kelab Tuanku Mambau Resident Association here today.

Mohamad, who is also Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committee chairman and state BN chairman, said the decision to defend his state seat was to ensure that the state government’s agenda that had been lined up to prosper the people, would be continued.

In 2013, he defended the seat for the third term after defeating Aisah Lamsah from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) with a majority of 4,613 votes, while Khairy garnered a majority of 18,357 votes in a three-corner fight against Radzali A. Ghani (PKR) and Abdul Aziz Hassan (Independent). — Bernama