Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

Malaysia

Mohamad to defend Rantau state seat, Khairy in Rembau

Saturday March 17, 2018
06:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Motion to ban alcohol at Malaysian Bar events struck outMotion to ban alcohol at Malaysian Bar events struck out

It’s tit for tat as Russia expels 23 British diplomatsIt’s tit for tat as Russia expels 23 British diplomats

Govt welcomes proposal to raise travel restriction tax arrears limitGovt welcomes proposal to raise travel restriction tax arrears limit

The Edit: China sets to navigate ‘Polar Silk Road’ ambitionThe Edit: China sets to navigate ‘Polar Silk Road’ ambition

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has confirmed he would defend his Rantau state seat in the coming GE14.— Picture by Miera ZulyanaNegri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has confirmed he would defend his Rantau state seat in the coming GE14.— Picture by Miera ZulyanaREMBAU, March 17 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also Rembau Umno division chief, has confirmed he would defend his Rantau state seat in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

He said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin would contest in the GE14 to defend the latter’s Rembau parliamentary seat.

“As for the Rembau parliamentary constituency, I am retaining whoever is there...that is why I said I will be in Rantau and KJ (Khairy) in Rembau. We have given five names but we want to keep the incumbent.

“That is all I can say on my part,” he told reporters after officiating the people’s sports organised by the Kelab Tuanku Mambau Resident Association here today.

Mohamad, who is also Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committee chairman and state BN chairman, said the decision to defend his state seat was to ensure that the state government’s agenda that had been lined up to prosper the people, would be continued.

In 2013, he defended the seat for the third term after defeating Aisah Lamsah from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) with a majority of 4,613 votes, while Khairy garnered a majority of 18,357 votes in a three-corner fight against Radzali A. Ghani (PKR) and Abdul Aziz Hassan (Independent). — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram