MMEA: Coastal fishing communities can help curb maritime crime

MMEA and ABF officers inspect a vessel as part of Operation Redback 8 last week. — Picture courtesy of MMEA PETALING JAYA, July 25 — Mobilising coastal fishing communities against maritime crime will be a key strategy employed by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Its deputy director-general for operations Rear Admiral (M) Datuk Mohd Taha Ibrahim said the move was an aspect of intelligence gathering that would aid the agency in its operations.

He also said cooperation between the agency and its regional counterparts, such as the Australian Border Force (ABF), could keep trans-boundary crime in check.

“MMEA and ABF recognise the importance of utilising the support of local fishing communities who can serve as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the authorities,” he said.

“The agency is pleased with the support it has received from local maritime communities which will continue to strengthen our enforcement activities in our areas of focus.”

Speaking at the conclusion of “Operation Redback 8”, a six-day joint operation between the two agencies off the country’s north-west coast, Mohd Taha said international cooperation was needed to face threats which affected all countries with maritime borders.

“We are targeting cross border crimes such as human trafficking, trafficking of controlled goods and drugs, illegal fishing and other illegal activities in our waters,” he said.

“Cooperation with international partners like the ABF will lead to better enforcement and will be invaluable in gaining experience in coordinating such operations,” he said.

The operation involved six assets from the agency along with 53 officers and servicemen accompanied by several ABF officers aboard the agency’s vessels.

ABF Southeast Asia regional director Commander Chris Waters said such operations were invaluable in ensuring regional security.

“People smuggling and trafficking in the Straits of Malacca may seem far away to most Australians, but cooperation with regional partners including the MMEA is a crucial component of our multi-layered approach to protecting Australia’s borders,” Waters said.

During the duration of the exercise, some 87 fishing vessels were inspected and four arrests were made for violating the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act.

Since its founding in 2005, the MMEA has conducted 236,700 searches resulting in 9,384 arrests, of whom 4,349 have been charged.

Since 2010, a total of 66 people were arrested under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The country had been elevated from Tier Two Watch List to Tier Two for its efforts at dismantling human trafficking networks in this year’s annual United States State Department Trafficking in Persons report.