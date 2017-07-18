MMA fighter admits ‘mistake’ after scuffle with Subang Jaya security spreads online (VIDEO)

Screen captures of a video showing the scuffle between the security guards and the MMA fighter. ― Picture via Facebook/Discover Subang JayaKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ― A mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter admitted to making a “mistake” in an incident that saw him get into a scuffle and be pinned by several security guards at a condominium in Subang Jaya.

Facebook user Darriush Kha Lili, who admitted to being the man in the incident that was recorded on video, said that the incident was his mistake and he did not want “trouble” with the police, national newspaper New Straits Times reported today.

Yesterday, a series of videos showing the man being pinned and tied by four security guards spread through the internet. The incident reportedly happened after the man tried to kick at one of the guards and also allegedly threw a punch at a guard earlier.

Darriush said that he “could have easily fought back” with the guards but he did not want to hurt anyone.“I didn’t even fight back, I’m not dumb,” he reportedly said.

The guard reportedly refused entry to the man as he did not have a pass for the condominium.

Internet users praised the guards in standing up to the man and refusing him entry.