Missing Datin in maid abuse case gets week’s reprieve

Selangor prosecution head Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said the High Court will give her another week to attend the proceedings. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimSHAH ALAM, March 21 — Prosecutors said they will not seek the police’s help to find Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali, despite failing to locate her for today’s appeal against her non-custodial sentence for abusing her Indonesian maid.

Instead, Selangor prosecution head Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said the High Court will give her another week to attend the proceedings.

“We won’t be able to review her sentencing, because we need her presence,” he told reporters when met outside the court.

He told the High Court here earlier that his team could not locate Rozita or the person who acted as her surety, and posted notices informing them to appear in court today.

Judge Datuk Seri Tun Abd Majid Tun Hamzah later instructed the prosecution to hand deliver the court summons to the bailor, and set the next hearing for March 29.

On March 15, the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court ordered Rozita to be placed on a good behaviour bond for five years with one surety of RM20,000.

She pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code of abusing Indonesian Suyanti Sutrinso, then 19, with a kitchen knife, a steel mop, a clothes hanger, and an umbrella in December 2016.

The non-custodial sentence drew condemnation from the public and rights groups, while Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh described the bond as illegal.